Congress slams PM Modi for 'Dimagi Naxal' remark
What's the story
The Congress party has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "Dimagi Naxal" comment. The term was used by PM Modi while addressing security personnel during Diwali celebrations in Bastar. He had alleged that Dimagi Naxals had infiltrated organizations and political parties, inciting people against the Constitution and democracy.
Political criticism
Congress accuses PM Modi of launching political attack
The Congress party has accused PM Modi of using a non-political occasion to launch a political attack.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh objected to the Prime Minister's remarks on "Dimagi Naxals," alleging he violated institutional norms by making political statements while in security personnel uniform.
Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister has not spared the nation even on Diwali day his trademark abuse."
Accusations
Congress MP questions PM's intentions behind 'Dimagi naxal' jab
Congress MP Pawan Khera also questioned PM Modi's intentions behind using the term "Dimagi Naxal." He asked if it meant security forces should wage a war against those labeled as such.
Khera recalled that PM Modi had first used the term on August 15, referring to young protesters against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Naxalism
What did PM Modi say about 'Dimagi naxals'
PM Modi had said that while armed Naxalites have been wiped out from forests, Dimagi Naxals continue to be a challenge.
He alleged these elements incite people against the Constitution and democracy.
The remarks came months after the Centre announced on March 31 that India was free from the menace of Naxalism, with several Maoist leaders eliminated and hundreds surrendered.