Congress extends full support to Vijay's TVK with a condition 

The Indian National Congress said it has decided to extend its full support to actor Vijay 's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in forming the next government in Tamil Nadu . The decision was announced by Girish Chodankar, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Tamil Nadu. However, this support comes with a condition. "Our support shall be conditional upon the TVK keeping out from this alliance any communal forces that do not believe in the Constitution of India," the statement read.

Seat count TVK falls short of majority The TVK won 108 seats in the recent Tamil Nadu assembly elections, falling short of the 118-seat majority. With Congress's support, the party's tally would go up to 113. To cross the 118-majority mark, Vijay has also sought support from other parties like VCK, CPI, and CPM, reports said. If these parties join forces with him, it would take his tally to 119 MLAs, one above the majority mark.

Twitter Post Congress leaders hand over letter of support to Vijay #WATCH | Tamil Nadu Congress leaders hand over the letter of support to TVK chief Vijay at the TVK Headquarters in Chennai.



Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has decided to extend its full support to the TVK to form the government.… pic.twitter.com/1Bi3Ik06Ky — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

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Governance pledge Congress lays down conditions for alliance The Congress has emphasized that its alliance with the TVK is based on mutual respect and shared responsibility. It said the alliance is not only for government formation but also for future elections at local bodies, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha levels. "Vijay and Rahul Gandhi jointly pledge to respect this historic verdict of the people of Tamil Nadu for a secular and progressive government and to fulfill the dreams and promises of the people-especially the youth," the statement added.

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