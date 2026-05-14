Congress names VD Satheesan as new Kerala chief minister 

The Indian National Congress has announced VD Satheesan as the new Chief Minister of Kerala , ending 10 days of suspense following the United Democratic Front (UDF)'s sweeping victory in the recent assembly election. The decision came after several rounds of consultations in Delhi that lasted hours before a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The meeting in Delhi was attended by senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge .

Announcement Announcement by party "The Congress Legislature Party had met in Thiruvananthapuram on May 7 and had unanimously resolved to authorize the Congress president to appoint the new leader of the CLP...Accordingly, the Congress president....held extensive discussions with the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the AICC observers." "Based on all these discussions, it has been decided that V D Satheesan be appointed as the leader of the CLP," Congress leader Deepa Dasmunsi announced in Delhi.

Popular choice Satheesan chosen over other senior leaders Satheesan, a six-time MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, was chosen over other senior leaders KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. Sources told NDTV that Satheesan, who enjoyed massive popular support from the people and UDF constituent Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), was not ready to settle for a secondary role. The UDF won a whopping 102 seats out of 140 in the recent Kerala Assembly elections.

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Transition phase Government formation process underway With Satheesan now officially the CLP leader, the Congress is likely to move swiftly toward forming a government and cabinet discussions. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph has already contacted Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the government formation process. The newly elected legislators may also hold a roadshow to Lok Bhavan after the CLP meeting.

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