Congress gets eviction notice to vacate party offices in Delhi 

The Congress had recently moved to its new headquarters, Indira Bhavan near ITO, but it has retained the Akbar Road address for its political significance. Congress MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi called the eviction notices "illegal and politically motivated." He said all legal options would be explored against these notices.

Political significance

Attempts were made to reallocate the property after 2024 elections

Party functionaries stressed that the Akbar Road property is part of their legacy and they have been paying market rent for it. A party leader told TOI that after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attempts were made to allot this property to a senior Congress MP but they were unsuccessful. Party leaders also said the Raisina Road bungalow was allotted in the party's name for its youth wing.