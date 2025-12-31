Congress slams Centre over China's mediation claim in India-Pakistan conflict

The Indian National Congress has slammed the central government after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed Beijing mediated tensions between India and Pakistan. The party's MP Jairam Ramesh called the claim a "joke" on India's national security, saying, "Chinese claims of having mediated between India and Pakistan are concerning - not just because they directly contradict what the people of our country have been led to believe, but because they seem to make a joke of our national security itself."

Political criticism Ramesh questions Centre's silence on US and China's claims Ramesh also questioned the Centre's silence on US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating between India and Pakistan. He said Trump has claimed to have stopped "Operation Sindoor" on May 10, 2025, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never responded to these assertions. "Now the Chinese Foreign Minister makes a similar claim and says China also mediated," he wrote in his post on X.

Official stance India rejects China's mediation claim in 'Operation Sindoor' India has categorically rejected China's claim of mediating the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during "Operation Sindoor." The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reiterated that no third party was involved in the cessation of hostilities. Several media reports had quoted Indian government sources saying, "there was no mediation that took place after 'Operation Sindoor.'"

Ceasefire details MEA clarifies ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan The MEA had clarified that the ceasefire understanding was worked out directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. The specific date, time, and wording of the understanding were finalized during a phone call on May 10, 2025. New Delhi has also reiterated its position against any third-party intervention in matters related to India and Pakistan.