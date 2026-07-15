'Admit leaving Congress was mistake': Congress invites Mamata to event
What's the story
West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar has invited Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee to the party's July 21 program in Kolkata. The invitation comes with a demand for Banerjee to acknowledge that her decision to leave the Congress almost three decades ago was a "mistake." Sarkar said Banerjee should recognize the historical importance of the July 21, 1993 movement and not distort its legacy. "If Mamata Banerjee really has the courage, she should not distort history," he said.
Historical acknowledgment
'Don't distort legacy of July 21, 1993 movement'
"If Mamata Banerjee really has the courage, she should not distort history. She should admit that she took a wrong political decision in the past. She is welcome to come to our programme at Shahid Minar and pay tribute to the martyrs," he said.
He also said that this movement was organized under the Youth Congress banner and its association with Congress can't be erased.
Political atonement
Significant political gesture
Sarkar stressed that Banerjee's attendance and admission of her past decision would be a significant gesture.
He said, "If she publicly says that leaving the Congress was a mistake...it will be an important act of political atonement."
"It will at least show an effort to correct some of the mistakes of the past. The Congress stage is open to everyone, and she is free to come and pay her respects," Sarkar said.
Party dynamics
TMC's July 21 celebrations
The July 21, 1993, movement saw 13 people allegedly killed in police firing on a Youth Congress rally led by Banerjee.
Banerjee left the Congress in December 1997 to form the TMC. Over the years, she has been observing July 21 with large rallies, showcasing her party's organizational strength.
Meanwhile, the Congress continues to observe this day with low-key programs.
The political landscape has changed since Banerjee lost power in recent Assembly polls and her party faces internal rebellion.
Separate observance
Rebel TMC faction's separate observance
A rebel TMC faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee is holding a separate observance near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Esplanade.
The police have denied permission for the group loyal to the former chief minister to hold their program in front of Victoria House, where it has been traditionally held.
The matter is now pending in court.