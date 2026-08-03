Controversy erupts over senior Congress leader's feet-washing video
What's the story
A video of senior Congress leader Nana Patole getting his feet washed has sparked a political row in Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the incident as an example of "Congress culture." In the clip, Patole is seen sitting on a sofa while two men wash his feet and shower him with flowers. Fruits are also placed near his feet in the video.
Criticism voiced
BJP slams video, Patole dismisses controversy
BJP leader and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed the video, saying it represents the "culture of Congress leaders." He questioned why such practices were continued when they only invite criticism and negative publicity.
Patole, however, dismissed the controversy surrounding the video. He clarified that he didn't ask or force anyone to perform the ritual shown in the video.
Defense offered
Patole responds to BJP's criticism
Patole explained that it was Guru Purnima and two younger members of his family wanted to wash his feet as a mark of respect.
He said they insisted on considering him their guru.
The Congress leader also slammed the BJP for lecturing others on culture and traditions, referring to the theft of donations in Ram Mandir.