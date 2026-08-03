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Home / News / Politics News / Controversy erupts over senior Congress leader's feet-washing video
Controversy erupts over senior Congress leader's feet-washing video
Patole is a senior leader in Maharashtra Congress

Controversy erupts over senior Congress leader's feet-washing video

By Snehil Singh
Aug 03, 2026
11:32 am
What's the story

A video of senior Congress leader Nana Patole getting his feet washed has sparked a political row in Maharashtra. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized the incident as an example of "Congress culture." In the clip, Patole is seen sitting on a sofa while two men wash his feet and shower him with flowers. Fruits are also placed near his feet in the video.

Criticism voiced

BJP slams video, Patole dismisses controversy

BJP leader and state minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule slammed the video, saying it represents the "culture of Congress leaders." He questioned why such practices were continued when they only invite criticism and negative publicity.

Patole, however, dismissed the controversy surrounding the video. He clarified that he didn't ask or force anyone to perform the ritual shown in the video.

Defense offered

Patole responds to BJP's criticism

Patole explained that it was Guru Purnima and two younger members of his family wanted to wash his feet as a mark of respect.

He said they insisted on considering him their guru.

The Congress leader also slammed the BJP for lecturing others on culture and traditions, referring to the theft of donations in Ram Mandir.

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