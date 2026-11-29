Congress leaders meet Stalin to discuss delimitation bill support
What's the story
Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday. The meeting aimed to convince the Tamil Nadu leader to withdraw his party's support for the Centre's delimitation bill. The DMK had recently announced its support for the bill, a decision that seemed to contradict Congress's opposition to the proposed constitutional amendments.
Delegation details
Congress delegation includes Mamata Banerjee, CMs of Congress-ruled states
The Congress delegation also included former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states.
The leaders arrived in Chennai on a special flight and headed straight to a hotel near the airport.
The discussions come amid a public rift between Congress and DMK over delimitation, with Rahul repeatedly accusing BJP and RSS of manipulating India's electoral landscape through these changes.
Stance clarification
DMK won't compromise on responsibility toward Tamil Nadu: Stalin
Hours before the meeting, Stalin had made it clear that DMK would not compromise on its responsibility toward Tamil Nadu.
Responding to Rahul's appeal, he said DMK's political decisions are guided by the welfare of Tamil Nadu and its people.
"We will not compromise on this path, and I'm confident that history will judge us as Kattabommans and not Ettappans," he said in a social media post.
Warning issued
Rahul warns delimitation could destroy Indian democracy
Earlier, Rahul had warned that expanding seats to 850 would destroy democracy in India by allowing BJP-RSS to redraw India's electoral map.
He had asked Tamil Nadu's people and political parties to oppose the delimitation proposal, calling it a BJP-RSS conspiracy.
Invoking Ettappan, he had said supporters of delimitation were "21st century Ettappan."