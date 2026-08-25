Caste census questionnaire misleading, say Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leaders highlighted that the open-ended question format could result in a single caste being recorded under different names and sub-castes. This, they said, would scatter data and make it difficult to use.

"If the same caste is recorded under different names and sub-castes, the data will be scattered," Kharge wrote.

He warned this could lead to a large number of caste categories, making it hard to analyze the data generated by the census.