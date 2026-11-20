His name is 'Siraj': Congress-BJP spat over cricketer's Test exclusion
What's the story
The selection of India's playing XI for the Test against New Zealand has sparked a political row between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The controversy erupted after Mohammed Siraj, a Hyderabad pacer with an impressive record, was left out of the playing XI for the first Test against New Zealand. Congress MP Imran Masood suggested that Siraj's religious identity might have influenced his exclusion. "His name is Siraj, isn't that reason enough?" Masood asked.
Discrimination claims
BJP hits back, accuses Congress of communalizing cricket
"It is being said that despite his good performance, he was not given a place in the team. His name is 'Siraj ', and that is why he was not given a place. If you are not selecting him despite his good performance, the discrimination is clear," Masood told the press.
The BJP quickly hit back at these allegations, accusing the Congress of communalizing cricket and indulging in vote-bank politics.
Criticism voiced
Ravindra Jadeja also left out of playing XI
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari dismissed the suggestion that "Siraj was left out because he was a Muslim."
Bhandari also pointed out that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also left out of the playing XI.
He said, "Every cricketer wears the jersey representing India! Stop dividing Indian cricket team for vote bank and communal politics!"
Others
'Where was MOHD SIRAJ?'
The spat came amid criticism from several former cricketers and experts over Siraj's exclusion.
Former head coach Ravi Shastri pointed to the pacer's experience, aggression and ability to make an impact with the ball.
"...if pace, skill and seam movement were the criteria, and 140 clicks was hard to come by, one has to ask the question. Where was MOHD SIRAJ? Experience, aggression and the ability to make things happen with the ball. Surely that counts for something," Shastri wrote.
Management defense
Team management defends decision to exclude Siraj
The team management has defended its decision to exclude Siraj, saying it was a strategic choice.
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said the combination was considered the strongest possible by the captain and management.
"There is nothing wrong [with Siraj]. I mean I can't see anything wrong," Kotak told reporters after the opening day's play in Wellington.
"That's the best possible XI the team management thought and that is the one which played [this game]."