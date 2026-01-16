BMC poll results: Congress opens account with Dharavi ward win 

The counting of votes for the elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is currently underway. The BMC is Asia's richest civic body, with an annual budget of over ₹74,400 crore. The elections were held after a four-year delay.

Polling for these elections was held on Thursday across 2,869 seats in 893 wards. A total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to vote in this election, which will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates across various municipal corporations. Apart from Mumbai and Pune, other corporations where votes are being counted include Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Thane, among others.