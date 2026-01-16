BMC poll results: Congress opens account with Dharavi ward win
What's the story
The Congress party has opened its account in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Maharashtra with Asha Kale winning from Ward No. 183 in Dharavi. The party had contested this election solo. With an electorate of over 235,000 voters in its 1.5-million population distributed between wards 183 and 189, Dharavi remains one of Mumbai's most politically crucial constituencies.
Elections
Vote counting underway
The counting of votes for the elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), is currently underway. The BMC is Asia's richest civic body, with an annual budget of over ₹74,400 crore. The elections were held after a four-year delay.
Candidates
Total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to vote
Polling for these elections was held on Thursday across 2,869 seats in 893 wards. A total of 3.48 crore voters were eligible to vote in this election, which will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates across various municipal corporations. Apart from Mumbai and Pune, other corporations where votes are being counted include Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik and Thane, among others.