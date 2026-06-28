Congress demands equal seat-sharing with Samajwadi Party in UP

In-charge profile

Gautam faces an uphill task ahead of assembly elections

Gautam, a Dalit lawyer by profession, was initially active in the BSP before joining the Congress in 2024. He quickly rose through the ranks and was made head of Congress's Scheduled Castes department last year. However, he faces an uphill task as the Congress lacks a strong organizational structure in UP. The party had only won two seats in the last assembly elections compared to SP's 111 seats.