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'Inflation man': Congress slams Modi after LPG prices hiked again
Commercial LPG cylinder prices had been hiked by ₹993

'Inflation man': Congress slams Modi after LPG prices hiked again

By Snehil Singh
May 01, 2026
01:09 pm
What's the story

The Indian National Congress has slammed the central government for hiking commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices. The party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of burdening businesses with repeated price hikes. "Inflation Man Modi" has cracked the whip again, the Congress said in a post on X. The post highlighted that in four months, commercial cylinder prices have gone up by ₹1,518.

Twitter Post

Post by Congress highlighting price rise of commercial LPG

Business impact

Price of commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi

The recent price hike of ₹993 has taken the cost of a 19kg commercial cylinder in Delhi to ₹3,071.50. This will put additional financial strain on businesses such as restaurants and tea shops. However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged for now. The revision only applies to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which constitute a minor portion of India's overall LPG consumption.

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Price stability

Why domestic LPG prices remain unchanged

The 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder, used by around 33 crore households in India, has not been affected by the recent price hike. This is because domestic LPG is subsidized and widely used for cooking across the country. The hike comes as global crude oil prices remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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Allegations

Congress MP accuses Modi of 'deliberate' move

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the Centre hiked commercial LPG prices soon after polling ended on April 29. He called it a deliberate move and not a coincidence, but a pattern. "Voted on April 29. Price hike on May 1," Tagore wrote in his post on X. He said small businesses will be affected by this price rise, adding, "But Adani's empire keeps growing."

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