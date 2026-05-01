'Inflation man': Congress slams Modi after LPG prices hiked again

The Indian National Congress has slammed the central government for hiking commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices. The party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of burdening businesses with repeated price hikes. "Inflation Man Modi" has cracked the whip again, the Congress said in a post on X. The post highlighted that in four months, commercial cylinder prices have gone up by ₹1,518.

Twitter Post Post by Congress highlighting price rise of commercial LPG 'महंगाई मैन मोदी' का चाबुक फिर चला। आज कमर्शियल सिलेंडर 993 रुपए महंगा हुआ।



मोदी ने पिछले 4 महीने में कमर्शियल सिलेंडर के दाम ऐसे बढ़ाए 👇



• 1 मई: ₹993

• 1 अप्रैल: ₹218

• 7 मार्च: ₹115

• 1 मार्च: ₹31

• 1 फरवरी: ₹50

• 1 जनवरी: ₹111

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टोटल: ₹1,518



जी… — Congress (@INCIndia) May 1, 2026

Business impact Price of commercial LPG cylinders in Delhi The recent price hike of ₹993 has taken the cost of a 19kg commercial cylinder in Delhi to ₹3,071.50. This will put additional financial strain on businesses such as restaurants and tea shops. However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged for now. The revision only applies to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which constitute a minor portion of India's overall LPG consumption.

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Price stability Why domestic LPG prices remain unchanged The 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinder, used by around 33 crore households in India, has not been affected by the recent price hike. This is because domestic LPG is subsidized and widely used for cooking across the country. The hike comes as global crude oil prices remain volatile due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

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