Congress sticks to 1937 resolution, won't sing full 'Vande Mataram'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress for its decision, with national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accusing the party of prioritizing itself over the Constitution and the country.

He said this decision raises questions about Congress's "patriotism and loyalty."

Likening the Congress to a "new Muslim League," he said that the Congress's decision is similar to the same stubbornness the Muslim League showed in 1931 when it opposed signing the full version.