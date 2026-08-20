Congress sticks to 1937 resolution, won't sing full 'Vande Mataram'
What's the story
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has decided to stick to the tradition of reciting only the first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram" at party events as per its 1937 resolution. This decision comes after the central government made it mandatory to sing the full version at official events. Last month, Parliament also passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honor (Amendment) Bill, 2026, making it a criminal offense to disrupt or prevent the singing of the National Song.
Political backlash
BJP slams Congress, raises questions on 'patriotism and loyalty'
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the Congress for its decision, with national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accusing the party of prioritizing itself over the Constitution and the country.
He said this decision raises questions about Congress's "patriotism and loyalty."
Likening the Congress to a "new Muslim League," he said that the Congress's decision is similar to the same stubbornness the Muslim League showed in 1931 when it opposed signing the full version.
Defense stance
KC Venugopal defends decision, accuses BJP of politicizing issues
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal defended the party's decision, saying, "Our stand is very clear. In 1937, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the topmost leadership of that point of time, whatever decisions they took, we will abide by those decisions."
He accused the BJP of politicizing emotional issues such as national songs and anthems.
"The Vande Mataram and National Anthem are emotional things for the Congress party. But it is political for the BJP," he added.
Recital controversy
Kharge faces backlash for singing 'incomplete' version
The controversy over "Vande Mataram" resurfaced after former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was accused of objecting to its full version being sung at a party event on Independence Day.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also faced flak for singing an "incomplete" version of "Vande Mataram" at a Goa event. The BJP termed this disrespectful to the national song.
In response, Kharge said he was singing the version sung by Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.