Despite the backlash, Iman has defended his remarks.

He argued that purdah is more important for Muslim women than sindoor for married Hindu women.

"I may have used hard words, but these are just like a slap on the face of a recalcitrant child who refuses to wake up at a proper time," he said.

"In any case, my words were meant for simple, believing and practising Muslims," the MLA added.