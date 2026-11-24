'Pigs, courtesans': Bihar AIMIM chief's Muslim wedding remarks spark row
What's the story
Akhtarul Iman, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bihar unit, has sparked controversy with his recent remarks on Muslim weddings. In a viral video of his public speech, Iman criticized the practice of "muh dikhai" (unveiling the bride's face before guests) and slammed women for not wearing hijabs. He compared brides sitting without veils to courtesans and likened men gawking at them to pigs.
Backlash begins
Iman's comments draw political leaders' condemnation
Iman's comments have drawn sharp criticism from political and religious leaders.
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Danish Eqbal slammed him for using "regressive" language.
Congress leader Mumtaz Patel also condemned the remarks, saying Islam doesn't permit such derogatory treatment of women.
Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli of the Islamic Centre of India said Iman's language has no place in civilized society.
Defense stance
Iman stands by his statement
Despite the backlash, Iman has defended his remarks.
He argued that purdah is more important for Muslim women than sindoor for married Hindu women.
"I may have used hard words, but these are just like a slap on the face of a recalcitrant child who refuses to wake up at a proper time," he said.
"In any case, my words were meant for simple, believing and practising Muslims," the MLA added.
Twitter Post
Iman defends his remarks
#WATCH | Kishanganj: Bihar AIMIM President Akhtarul Iman says, "... India has a long tradition of Sufi saints and respect for women. Wearing sindoor is a matter of religious faith, and similarly, Islam requires women to observe pardah and wear hijab. No one should disrespect a… pic.twitter.com/1tZXnQe3gG— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2026