Omar Abdullah -Nidhi Rajdan's marriage 'unlawful' under Sharia, says cleric
What's the story
All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has declared the marriage of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and journalist Nidhi Rajdan as unlawful under Islamic principles. The cleric argued that both individuals must be Muslim for a marriage to be recognized as lawful under Sharia law. While Abdullah is a Muslim, Rajdan is not, making their union impermissible from an Islamic perspective, he said.
Conversion requirement
Abdullah should have ensured Rajdan converted to Islam: Razvi
Razvi argued that Abdullah should have ensured Rajdan converted to Islam before their nikah.
Since this condition was not fulfilled, he described their union as najaayaz (unlawful) under Islamic principles.
"Islam has laid down certain conditions for marriage and those conditions must be met for the marriage to be called a valid marriage," he said.
Legal perspective
Debate on Razvi's remarks
However, his declaration is based on his interpretation of Islamic principles.
In India, the legal validity of a marriage is determined by applicable laws and cannot be decided solely on religious fatwas.
Abdullah had announced his marriage to Razdan on Saturday.
"A new journey began yesterday," he shared on X, tagging Razdan in the post. The journalist responded with, "It's done bro @OmarAbdullah," confirming the marriage.
Marriage
Previous marriage dissolved by Supreme Court in July
Abudullah's previous marriage to Payal Abdullah, with whom he has two boys, was dissolved by the Supreme Court in July.
Appearing for the CM, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told a bench comprising Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe that the couple had resolved their outstanding disputes through mediation and had filed a joint application seeking dissolution of their marriage under Article 142.
"Both of them have embraced freedom. It's all settled," Sibal told the court.