Cops deployed at Delhi's CP as opposition plans Rajghat march
What's the story
Ahead of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, security has been beefed up around Connaught Place in New Delhi. The opposition alliance had announced a lunch at Moets restaurant in the area before likely proceeding to Rajghat. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hosted the lunch. The Delhi Police have deployed two teams to secure K block of CP and the restaurant.
Security measures
Paramilitary forces on standby
Paramilitary forces are also on standby in case the INDIA bloc leaders attempt to move toward Jantar Mantar or the Election Commission's office again.
A senior police officer said it remains unclear if the leaders will head to Rajghat or Jantar Mantar.
But NDTV reported that like on Tuesday, there are buses parked outside the restaurant to ferry the MPs post lunch to their protest destination.
Protest escalation
Previous protest ended in clashes
On Wednesday, the INDIA bloc had lunch at Sagar Ratna on Janpath before attempting a march toward Jantar Mantar.
The march ended in clashes between protesters and police, leading to the detention of several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
An FIR was registered against them for their involvement in the protest.
Lunch invitation
Opposition MPs sought an appointment with president
The opposition MPs have also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
They sought a meeting with the president for 15 MPs to petition against the poll panel.
Rashtrapati Bhavan has, however, agreed to a delegation of 10 MPs to meet her.
Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to be part of the opposition's delegation.