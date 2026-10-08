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Home / News / Politics News / Cops deployed at Delhi's CP as opposition plans Rajghat march 
Cops deployed at Delhi's CP as opposition plans Rajghat march 
INDIA bloc has lunch at Delhi's Connaught Place

Cops deployed at Delhi's CP as opposition plans Rajghat march 

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 08, 2026
02:43 pm
What's the story

Ahead of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc's planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, security has been beefed up around Connaught Place in New Delhi. The opposition alliance had announced a lunch at Moets restaurant in the area before likely proceeding to Rajghat. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hosted the lunch. The Delhi Police have deployed two teams to secure K block of CP and the restaurant.

Security measures

Paramilitary forces on standby

Paramilitary forces are also on standby in case the INDIA bloc leaders attempt to move toward Jantar Mantar or the Election Commission's office again.

A senior police officer said it remains unclear if the leaders will head to Rajghat or Jantar Mantar.

But NDTV reported that like on Tuesday, there are buses parked outside the restaurant to ferry the MPs post lunch to their protest destination.

Protest escalation

Previous protest ended in clashes

On Wednesday, the INDIA bloc had lunch at Sagar Ratna on Janpath before attempting a march toward Jantar Mantar.

The march ended in clashes between protesters and police, leading to the detention of several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

An FIR was registered against them for their involvement in the protest.

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Lunch invitation

Opposition MPs sought an appointment with president 

The opposition MPs have also sought an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.

They sought a meeting with the president for 15 MPs to petition against the poll panel.

Rashtrapati Bhavan has, however, agreed to a delegation of 10 MPs to meet her.

Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to be part of the opposition's delegation.

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