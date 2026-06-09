'Contract killers could have....': Ex-TMC MP's shocking allegations against party
What's the story
Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament, has made shocking allegations against his former party and the previous West Bengal government. He called the TMC "a party of thieves, rapists" and claimed he could have been killed by contract killers if he had quit during the RG Kar hospital row. His remarks come as the TMC faces internal strife after 15 years in power.
Claim
'RG Kar incident helped me make up my mind'
Speaking to PTI, Ray said, "RG Kar incident helped me make up my mind. Had I quit then, I could have been murdered by contract killers." "When the RG Kar incident happened, people came out onto the streets. I had never seen anything like this in my political career, and I spoke up about it. I said everyone involved should be hanged, I also put out a tweet and sat on a protest...I was summoned for my tweet," he added.
Party turmoil
Ray's resignation raises concerns about more MPs possibly defecting
Ray resigned from the Upper House and quit the party a day ago. His resignation comes after a majority of TMC MLAs broke away and formed their own leadership in the West Bengal Assembly. He was previously the party's chief whip in the Rajya Sabha and has been a key member of its parliamentary group for over a decade.
Letter
What he said in resignation letter
In his resignation letter to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, he said the people had "given a huge mandate in favor of the BJP for the first time...to put an end to the 15-year anarchical rule of the TMC arising out of widespread unbridled corruption, atrocities committed against women, abysmal failure in...health, education, industry, law and order, employment, etc." "In respectful acceptance of this historic verdict of the people, I have resigned..."
Allegations detailed
He served three consecutive terms in the Upper House
Ray started his political journey with the Congress in 1968 and was close to former President Pranab Mukherjee. He later joined the TMC when it was founded on January 1, 1998, by Mamata. After Mamata came to power in 2011, Ray was elected to the Rajya Sabha and has served three consecutive terms there.