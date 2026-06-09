'Contract killers could have....': Ex-TMC MP's shocking allegations against party

Claim

'RG Kar incident helped me make up my mind'

Speaking to PTI, Ray said, "RG Kar incident helped me make up my mind. Had I quit then, I could have been murdered by contract killers." "When the RG Kar incident happened, people came out onto the streets. I had never seen anything like this in my political career, and I spoke up about it. I said everyone involved should be hanged, I also put out a tweet and sat on a protest...I was summoned for my tweet," he added.