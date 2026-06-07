BJP MLA convicted in 2018 celebratory firing case
What's the story
A Delhi court has convicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raju Kumar Singh in a 2018 celebratory firing case. The incident, which took place on New Year's Eve, resulted in the death of a woman, Archana Gupta. Special judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue court found Singh guilty under Indian Penal Code section 304 (II) and section 30 of the Arms Act.
Acquittal details
Arguments on Singh's sentencing to be heard on June 9
The court has ordered Singh to be taken into judicial custody and will hear arguments on his sentencing on June 9. The maximum punishment for these offenses is three years of imprisonment. However, Singh's wife, Renu, and two others were acquitted of destruction of evidence charges due to a lack of material evidence against them.
Incident overview
What do we know about the incident?
The incident occurred during a New Year's Eve party at Singh's farmhouse in Fatehpur Beri, Delhi. Singh fired celebratory shots from a pistol, which hit Archana Gupta in the head. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries on January 3, 2019. The police recovered a .315 caliber rifle and live cartridges from Singh's farmhouse after registering an FIR on January 1, 2019.
Arrest details
BJP MLA was out on bail since February 2019
Singh was arrested on January 2, 2019, and has been out on bail since February 8, 2019. Initially charged with murder under IPC section 302, he was later discharged from these charges after the court found no intention to kill. The court also framed charges of destruction of evidence against Renu Singh and three others who cleaned up the crime scene.