Court dismisses ED's complaint against Gandhis in National Herald case

A Delhi court has dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering complaint against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi . The complaint was related to the National Herald case. Special Judge Vishal Gogne of Rouse Avenue Court ruled that the ED's complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not maintainable without a First Information Report (FIR).

Legal decision Court's ruling on ED's complaint The court ruled, "An investigation and the consequent prosecution complaint pertaining to the offense of money laundering defined under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 is not maintainable in the absence of a FIR or the offense mentioned in the Schedule to the Act." The court also noted that since Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has now registered an FIR in this matter, it would be premature to decide on the ED's allegations.

Case details ED's allegations and Gandhis's defense The ED had alleged that there was laundering of "proceeds of crime" from the alleged fraudulent takeover of Associated Journals Limited (AJL) properties, which is worth more than ₹2,000 crore, by Young Indian. The Gandhis are said to be majority shareholders in Young Indian. AJL is the publisher of National Herald. However, the Congress leaders contended that this is a strange case where money laundering allegations were made without using or projecting property.