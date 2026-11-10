Pranab Mukherjee dropped PM hint, Sonia recalls; his daughter responds 

She wrote, "What's there to get 'shocked' about? Is it a crime to be ambitious, especially when that 'ambition' was supported by decades of experience in politics & governance, hard work & a brilliant mind?"

Sharmistha also questioned if Sonia was surprised that someone outside the Gandhi-Nehru family could have such ambitions.

She wrote, "If a well-deserving person harbors ambition to become Prime Minister, what's wrong in that, unless Sonia ji was 'shocked' by the fact that anyone outside Gandhi-Nehru family could even dare to nurture such an ambition & furthermore dared to 'hint' it to her?"