Mamata writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR in Bengal
What's the story
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, raising concerns over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. In her letter, Banerjee highlighted "serious irregularities, procedural violations, and administrative lapses" during the process. She alleged that critical instructions are often issued through informal channels like the messaging platform WhatsApp instead of proper notifications or circulars.
Administrative flaws
Banerjee criticizes ECI for lack of clarity and planning
Banerjee also slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) for its "lack of clarity and planning." She claimed that there has been no uniform training of officials involved in this sensitive constitutional responsibility. The CM warned that if these issues are not addressed, they could lead to "irreparable damage" and large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters.
Urgent intervention
Banerjee urges immediate corrective action from ECI
In her letter, Banerjee demanded that the ECI immediately address and rectify the glitches in the SIR process. She warned that if allowed to continue in its present form, it could lead to "irreparable damage" and a direct assault on democratic governance principles. However, as of 6:45pm on Sunday, the Election Commission had not responded to her letter, Hindustan Times reported.
Revision concerns
Banerjee highlights unplanned and ill-prepared sir exercise
The ongoing roll revision in West Bengal has been a contentious issue between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and the poll body. Banerjee had previously raised concerns about the "unplanned, ill-prepared and ad hoc matter" in separate letters in November and December. She warned that if these issues are not addressed, it could lead to "irreparable damage" and large-scale disenfranchisement of eligible voters.