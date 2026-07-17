BJP expels leader arrested in Mahadev betting case
What's the story
The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled its leader Vikas Garg after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Garg was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the Mahadev online betting app. A senior party functionary confirmed to PTI that "Garg has been removed from the post of economic cell convenor of Delhi BJP. His primary membership of the party stands canceled."
Case details
Garg is son of veteran BJP leader
Garg, who was appointed as the convener of Delhi BJP's economic cell in 2024, is the son of veteran party leader and three-time MLA Nand Kishor Garg.
The ED's investigation into the Mahadev betting app case involves high-profile politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, with alleged proceeds of crime amounting to around ₹6,000 crore.
Arrest update
14th arrest in the case
Garg is the 14th person to be arrested in this case. The ED has named 74 entities as accused in five chargesheets filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur.
On Wednesday, a special PMLA court in Chhattisgarh remanded Garg to 10-day ED custody for further investigation into his alleged involvement in money laundering activities linked to the Mahadev betting app.
Acquisition allegations
Allegations of stake acquisition in EbixCash
The ED has alleged that Garg acquired a 64% stake in EbixCash through Eraaya Lifespaces by "utilizing" funds allegedly generated from illegal betting activities.
This allegation is part of the ongoing investigation into the Mahadev online betting app case, which has seen several high-profile arrests and continues to be a major focus for the ED.