Delhi court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise policy case

The Rouse Avenue court has discharged former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal , his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the Delhi Excise policy case, saying that the CBI failed to prove the charges against them. "There was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the excise policy," the court ruled. The court had earlier reserved its decision on February 12 after hearing detailed arguments.

Court Prosecution case does not survive judicial scrutiny While passing the ruling, the court stated that the prosecution case does not withstand judicial scrutiny because the CBI attempted to establish a conspiracy narrative based solely on guesswork. As a result, it determined that no prima facie case had been established against any of the 23 defendants. The court also chastised the CBI for building its case based on approver claims.

Remarks 'If such conduct is allowed...' "If such conduct is allowed, it would be a grave violation of the Constitutional principles," Special Judge (PC Act) Jitender Singh said. "The conduct where an accused is granted pardon and then made an approver, his statements used to fill the gaps in the investigation/narrative and make additional people accused is wrong," judge Singh added.

Advertisement

Court Departmental inquiry against CBI investigating officer While discharging the primary accused, Kuldeep Singh, the judge expressed surprise that he was implicated as the first accused when there was no evidence against him. On Sisodia, who was accused of being in charge of the formulation and implementation of the policy, the court found no evidence of his involvement and no recovery. It, in turn, ordered departmental inquiry against the CBI IO .

Advertisement

Case Case filed by VK Saxena The Delhi Excise Policy case arose from allegations of corruption linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped 2021-22 excise (liquor) policy. The CBI argued that the policy, implemented by the Kejriwal government, favored select private firms through decreased fees and a fixed margin, allegedly generating kickbacks. The case was registered on a complaint made by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on July 20, 2022.