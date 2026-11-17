No froth on Yamuna in Delhi: Water minister targets AAP
What's the story
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has dismissed allegations of froth in the Yamuna River during Chhath Puja celebrations. He said there was no froth on the 52-km stretch of the river that flows through Delhi. "Chhath was celebrated with a lot of reverence and lakhs of people were so happy with the preparations," he said, according to PTI, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is politicizing this issue.
Allegations addressed
AAP is pained, says Singh
Singh also rejected the AAP's claims that devotees were made to celebrate Chhath Puja at places where the river was frothy.
He was quoted as saying, "Seeing that the BJP has won the hearts of Purvanchali people, AAP is pained."
The minister admitted there are issues near Okhla Barrage, which lies on the Delhi-UP border, and said talks are on with the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve them.