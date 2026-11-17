Singh also rejected the AAP's claims that devotees were made to celebrate Chhath Puja at places where the river was frothy.

He was quoted as saying, "Seeing that the BJP has won the hearts of Purvanchali people, AAP is pained."

The minister admitted there are issues near Okhla Barrage, which lies on the Delhi-UP border, and said talks are on with the Uttar Pradesh government to resolve them.