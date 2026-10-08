Police examining videos showing officers 'being assaulted' during opposition's protest
What's the story
The Delhi Police are currently examining multiple videos that allegedly show their personnel, including women officers and constables, being assaulted during a protest by opposition MPs near Jantar Mantar. The footage is being scrutinized to identify the protesters allegedly involved in the incidents and to understand the sequence of events, PTI reported on Thursday. The police are contemplating registering an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to assault on public servants and obstructing them.
Protest details
Congress leaders detained during protest
The development comes after several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were detained by Delhi Police during the protest.
The demonstration was aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of irregularities in an electoral roll revision exercise.
Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media, showing interactions between Congress leaders and police personnel during their detention.
Video evidence
Vadra, Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing and shoving police officers
In one video, Vadra is seen elbowing a woman constable, while another clip shows Gandhi allegedly pushing and shoving a female police officer.
The Delhi Police has also sought the removal or restriction of access to 11 posts and videos on social media that they claim misrepresent police action during the protest.
This comes after a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sharing an AI-generated video falsely portraying a police officer sexually assaulting a woman.
Ongoing investigation
Police investigate fake video distribution as potential conspiracy
The police are now investigating whether the distribution of the fake video was part of a larger conspiracy to defame them and create dissatisfaction during protests.
The Delhi Police have also filed an FIR against Gandhi, Vadra, and several other Congress leaders and party workers for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing them during the protest near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.