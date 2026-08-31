47.7L names excluded from Delhi draft electoral roll
What's the story
The draft electoral roll for Delhi has been published, excluding 47.7 lakh electors from the total of 1.45 crore, as per the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. The excluded electors fall under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) categories and are not included in the draft roll. Those excluded can seek inclusion by filing claims through Form 6 with supporting documents by September 30.
Digitization details
Final electoral roll to be published on November 4
The digitization process covered around 67.18% of Delhi's electors during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise from June 30 to August 17.
The final electoral roll will be published on November 4 after claims and objections are processed by October 29.
A report by PTI had quoted officials as saying that anomalies could lead to notices being issued to some electors in the draft roll.
Digitization disparity
Rohini had highest digitization rate
The extent of digitization varied across Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies.
Rohini had the highest digitization rate at 83.43%, while Tughlakabad had the lowest at 52.15%.
Other constituencies with high rates include Shakurbasti (81.26%), Rajouri Garden (79.14%), Mangolpuri (78.76%), and Uttam Nagar (77.76%).
In minority-dominated areas, Seelampur recorded a rate of 76.63%, Matia Mahal 75.50%, and Babarpur 73%.
Polling adjustments
Changes in polling-station network
The SIR exercise also led to changes in Delhi's polling-station network. The number of polling stations increased from 13,033 to 14,947, and locations rose from 2,696 to 2,856.
This was done after the Election Commission of India reduced the maximum number of electors per station from 1,500 to 1,200 for convenience.
North East Delhi now has the most polling stations (1,829 across 321 locations), while New Delhi has the least (214).