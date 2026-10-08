Delhi security tightened as opposition MPs plan bigger protest today
What's the story
Security has been tightened in central Delhi as INDIA bloc MPs have planned a bigger protest on Thursday, their third in three days, against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. They had planned to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday but were stopped by cops near the venue. Three buses carrying MPs were stopped at Ashoka Road, following which the leaders got off and staged a sit-in, raising slogans demanding Kumar's resignation. Several of them were detained.
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Security tightened in central Delhi
VIDEO | Delhi: Morning visuals from Sansad Marg roundabout.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026
Security tightened in Central Delhi as INDIA bloc MPs have planned a bigger protest today against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/gbnQiB722T
Gandhis
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among those detained
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those detained by the police after they staged a sit-in protest at a roundabout near the Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi.
The leaders were stopped from proceeding to Jantar Mantar by the police, after which they chose to stage a sit-in protest at the roundabout.
Priyanka was seen lying down on the road with other women leaders, holding a copy of the Constitution.
Detention details
Derek O'Brien among other leaders detained
Security personnel soon arrived in large numbers and forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, carrying him on their shoulders into a police bus.
Several other opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien, were also detained during the protest.
They were later released.
The demonstration was against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.