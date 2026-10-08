Delhi security tightened as opposition MPs plan bigger protest today 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among those detained by the police after they staged a sit-in protest at a roundabout near the Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi.

The leaders were stopped from proceeding to Jantar Mantar by the police, after which they chose to stage a sit-in protest at the roundabout.

Priyanka was seen lying down on the road with other women leaders, holding a copy of the Constitution.