Traders claim ₹11,000cr loss due to INDIA bloc rally
What's the story
Delhi traders have claimed that the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday has caused massive disruptions to businesses in Delhi. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) estimates that around 2.5 lakh shops were closed across major markets, resulting in losses of ₹10,000-11,000 crore. Brijesh Goyal, CTI chairman, said nearly 80% of the three lakh shops near the venue were shut due to fears of traffic restrictions and large crowds.
Business impact
Movement of goods, loading, and unloading completely disrupted
The rally also disrupted the movement of customers, suppliers, and dealers from neighboring towns.
Goyal said three to four lakh people who usually visit Delhi for business were absent due to the rally.
Around 5,000 vehicles were also unable to deliver goods in Old and Central Delhi markets, he said.
"The movement of goods, loading and unloading, was completely disrupted," Goyal added.
Bookings
Bookings were cancelled across more than 2,000 hotels, restaurants
The CTI also stated that losses in the hospitality, hotel, restaurant, and tourism sectors were around ₹500 crore.
"Bookings were canceled across more than 2,000 hotels, restaurants, guest houses, and dhabas in....areas, including Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, Chandni Chowk, and Daryaganj," it said.
Additionally, daily wage workers were also hit.
"Approximately 2 million people—including workers, loaders, auto-rickshaw and e-rickshaw drivers, street vendors, porters, and laborers—lost a full day's wages. These were to the tune of almost ₹200 crore."
Protest concerns
Traders opposed to rally's timing and location
Traders had earlier opposed the rally's timing and location, fearing traffic disruptions would hurt their businesses.
The Automotive Parts Merchant Association (APMA) said the venue could impact commercial activity within a three-kilometer radius.
APMA president Vinay Narang said they weren't against democratic protests but objected to the timing and venue choice.
"Ramlila Maidan is located in the middle of Asia's largest commercial zone, with....markets like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Daryaganj, Mori Gate, and Kashmere Gate within three-kilometer radius," he said.
Protest details
'Along with protesting, do little shopping too'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had urged participants to shop from local businesses during the festive season in a video message on Saturday.
"Along with protesting, marching and attending the rally tomorrow, do a little shopping too," Gandhi said.
"But upon reaching Connaught Place, we learned that the BJP has forcibly shut down all the shops. The country is watching how the BJP is causing loss to the shopkeepers," he added.