Parliament sessions on delimitation: How numbers stack up
What's the story
The government has called Parliament sessions on November 30 and December 2 to discuss delimitation, a key step for implementing the 33% women's reservation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of obstructing this reservation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to achieve a two-thirds majority in these sessions, which it failed to secure in April for necessary constitutional amendments.
Bill details
Congress-led opposition argues against government stance
The government's delimitation bill seeks to increase the Lok Sabha's strength to 850, with around 283 seats reserved for women on a rotational basis.
It also intends to give powers to redraw constituency boundaries.
However, the Congress-led Opposition argues that this quota can be implemented without fresh delimitation.
They accuse the government of using this issue as a pretext for gerrymandering constituencies in its favor.
Support count
BJP needs additional support to secure 2-thirds majority
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently has 319 members in the Lok Sabha, including 241 from the BJP.
They also have support from a 20-member breakaway group of the Trinamool Congress and one MP from Punjab's Shiromani Akali Dal.
If they get backing from NCP(SP)'s eight MPs and DMK's 22 MPs, they could reach a total of 351 members, just 10 short of the two-thirds majority needed.
Party meeting
Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group to meet on Friday evening
The Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet on Friday evening, with Sonia Gandhi presiding over the meeting.
Top leaders, including LOP Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to attend.
Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari has criticized the government's move, saying that it "mocks the institution of Parliament."