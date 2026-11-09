Devotees throw slippers at screen showing Shivakumar's Hasanamba temple visit
What's the story
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent visit to the Hasanamba temple in Hassan sparked controversy as hundreds of devotees who had arrived earlier were made to wait. The CM entered the sanctum sanctorum around noon and offered special prayers, temporarily halting general darshan for other devotees. This led to a massive delay for thousands of devotees, especially women, who had been waiting in long queues for hours.
Twitter Post
Large screen show him offering prayers
Lakhs of devotees wait for hours for Hasanamba Devi’s darshan, while CM DKS gets special pooja privileges with his family. Frustrated devotees even threw slippers at his video on the big screen.— Wali (@Netaji_bond_) November 8, 2026
Why this VIP treatment? Don’t ordinary devotees deserve equal respect and darshan? pic.twitter.com/2XO8wZTcGA
Protest details
Protest by devotees
Their frustration grew when they saw visuals of the CM inside the sanctum on a television screen near the queue.
Many women were seen openly criticizing Shivakumar, asking why they were made to suffer due to his visit. "People elect a chief minister to protect their interests, not to cause them hardship," one woman was quoted as saying.
In protest, some devotees were also seen throwing slippers at the screen showing Shivakumar's rituals.
CM's message
Shivakumar shares pictures, videos
Shivakumar later shared pictures and videos from his time at the temple.
"I had the Mother's darshan and offered special worship. At the same time, I prayed that, through the grace and blessings of the Mother of the Universe, happiness, peace and contentment may dwell in every home in the state," he wrote in one post.
Hassan district in-charge Minister K M Shivalinge Gowda and Hassan MP Shreyas M Patel were also present during this visit.