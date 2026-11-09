Devotees throw slippers at screen showing Shivakumar's Hasanamba temple visit

Their frustration grew when they saw visuals of the CM inside the sanctum on a television screen near the queue.

Many women were seen openly criticizing Shivakumar, asking why they were made to suffer due to his visit. "People elect a chief minister to protect their interests, not to cause them hardship," one woman was quoted as saying.

In protest, some devotees were also seen throwing slippers at the screen showing Shivakumar's rituals.