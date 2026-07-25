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Home / News / Politics News / Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation amid massive student protests
Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation amid massive student protests
Pradhan announced his resignation on X

Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation amid massive student protests

By Snehil Singh
Jul 25, 2026
02:42 pm
What's the story

Dharmendra Pradhan has announced his resignation as Union Education Minister on Saturday. He stated that the decision was made to protect the future of students and to prevent "anti-national forces" from exploiting the huge youth protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Pradhan announced his decision on X hours before the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre.

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Pradhan's announcement on X

Not prestige

Pradhan addresses youth in letter

Pradhan, who was the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism over a spate of exam paper leaks, made it clear in his letter addressed to the "country's youth" that his stepping down was "not a matter of personal prestige."

CJP leaders had reiterated before the third round of talks that Pradhan's resignation was "non-negotiable." His resignation announcement came just a few hours later.

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Content

What Pradhan wrote

In his letter, Pradhan wrote, " From the very first day, I took responsibility for the matter and never turned away from this situation. My resolve was that we would not allow the examination mafia to destroy the prospects of any meritorious student."

He first took office as Education Minister in 2021 and was re-appointed after the party won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

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Additional details

Reiterated faith in democracy, respect for India's youth aspirations

In his resignation letter, Pradhan said that despite satisfactory results of the re-examination, some people in responsible positions attempted to mislead students. He expressed deep distress over this act.

The minister reiterated his faith in democracy and respect for the aspirations of India's youth. He said they are not just India's future but also builders and architects of a new, developed India.

Parliament march

'Deeply saddened' by events

Pradhan underscored that the developments of the previous 10 days had left him "deeply saddened," alluding to the massive July 20 march to Parliament by students and youth and the ensuing violence.

At least 180 security personnel and protesters were injured.

According to sources cited by India Today, Pradhan resigned, taking moral responsibility on his own, and was not sacked.

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