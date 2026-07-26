NEET paper leak protests: Why Dharmendra Pradhan resigned

Government sources were quoted as saying that the leadership believed "a minister's resignation is the easiest option; it is like walking away from responsibility."

They emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prefers to address issues rather than sidestep them.

However, things changed after talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which threatened another large-scale protest similar to the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" demonstration.