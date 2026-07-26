NEET paper leak protests: Why Dharmendra Pradhan resigned
What's the story
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday amid widespread student protests over the NEET paper leak. Earlier, he had reportedly offered to resign twice during the protests, but both his offers were rejected by the government. Sources told India Today TV that at a high-level meeting on July 20, Pradhan again offered to resign but was asked to continue leading education reforms instead.
Resignation rationale
Leadership felt resignation was 'easiest option'
Government sources were quoted as saying that the leadership believed "a minister's resignation is the easiest option; it is like walking away from responsibility."
They emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prefers to address issues rather than sidestep them.
However, things changed after talks with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which threatened another large-scale protest similar to the July 20 "Chalo Sansad" demonstration.
Protest escalation
Government worried over foreign hand in protests
The government was worried as several students were injured in police action during the July 20 protest.
Security agencies had reportedly warned that anti-national elements were trying to take advantage of the unrest.
Digital surveillance found over 400 social media accounts, including around 100 Instagram accounts allegedly operated from Pakistan, amplifying the protests in India.
Security concerns
Foreign elements linked to propaganda against India
Preliminary analysis indicated that many of these accounts were active during "Operation Sindoor," allegedly spreading anti-India narratives and propaganda against Indian security forces.
Additionally, Delhi Police's Facial Recognition System identified around 400 people with criminal records near the Jantar Mantar protest site between July 20 and July 24.
Some suspects were also linked to vandalism on July 20, the India Today report said, citing sources.
Leadership change
Pradhan's resignation accepted ahead of final talks
Ahead of final talks with the CJP, the government decided national interest and public order should take precedence.
To de-escalate tensions around Jantar Mantar and prevent further protests, Pradhan decided to resign.
President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation. Hours later, Cabinet Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.