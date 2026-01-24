'Didn't violate Congress line...': Shashi Tharoor on 'Operation Sindoor' stand

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has defended his position on "Operation Sindoor," saying he never violated any party line in Parliament. According to PTI, Tharoor was speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode when he said that he remains "unapologetic" about his stance on the operation. He referred to an article he wrote for The Indian Express after the Pahalgam terror attack titled After Pahalgam, India must hit back smart, not just hard.

Response strategy Tharoor's stance on India's response to terrorism In his article, Tharoor advocated for a "kinetic response" to the Pahalgam attack but cautioned against escalating into a full-blown war with Pakistan. He emphasized targeting terrorist elements only and not Pakistan as a nation. "We are not attacking Pakistan. It's Pakistan's inability and unwillingness to curb terrorism that has obliged us to do this," he wrote.

Diplomatic mission Tharoor's role in defending government's stance Despite facing criticism from within his party, Tharoor led an all-party delegation to several countries to explain India's position on Operation Sindoor. The delegation visited the United States, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. Tharoor stressed that political parties are important, but India's interests come first when national security is at stake.

Political reaction BJP spokesperson praises Tharoor's national interest stance Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan reacted to Tharoor's comments at the literature festival, criticizing Congress for not accepting Tharoor's prioritization of national interest over party loyalty. Kesavan wrote on X, "Does INC now stand for Insecure Narcissistic Congress? The deep rooted insecurity of Congress first family seems to be the motive for targeting Shri Shashi Tharoor."

