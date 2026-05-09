Suvendu Adhikari's cabinet takes oath in West Bengal swearing-in

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as West Bengal 's Chief Minister on Saturday, leading a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Along with him, a cabinet of five members was also sworn in. The oath-taking ceremony took place at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata and was administered by West Bengal Governor RN Ravi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top dignitaries were present at the event.

Cabinet members Adhikari's cabinet includes 5 ministers Adhikari's cabinet includes five ministers: Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik. Ghosh is a veteran BJP leader and former state party president who was instrumental in expanding the party's grassroots network in Bengal. He was also a Member of Parliament from the Medinipur constituency. Paul is a fashion designer-turned-politician and the only woman minister in Adhikari's cabinet.

Women's representation Who are the ministers? Paul joined the BJP in 2019 and became the state president of Mahila Morcha a year later, and was also appointed General Secretary of the BJP in Bengal in 2021. She won from the Asansol Dakshin Assembly constituency. Kirtania is a BJP MLA from Bangaon Uttar and comes from a business background. Tudu is a tribal leader representing Ranibandh constituency, while Pramanik is North Bengal's young leader who served as Minister of Home Affairs under the Modi government.

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