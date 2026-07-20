Dimple Yadav detained after joining CJP march, claims Samajwadi Party

Opposition leaders in Parliament also supported the students' protest.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue in Rajya Sabha, calling it a matter of lakhs of students' futures.

He said thousands of students were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar and accused the government of suppressing their voices.

Delhi Police, which said no permission was given for the march, resorted to a lathi charge to disperse hundreds marching from Mandi House Metro Station toward Jantar Mantar.