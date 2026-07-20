Dimple Yadav detained after joining CJP march, claims Samajwadi Party
What's the story
The Samajwadi Party has claimed that Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav and other party leaders have been detained by the Delhi Police after they joined the Cockroach Janta Party protest. In a post on X, SP wrote, "The detention of Lok Sabha MP Mrs. Dimple Yadav Ji, who was raising the voice of students in Delhi, and other SP MPs by the police, along with the lathi charge on students, is highly condemnable and undemocratic."
Government criticism
Entire process corrupt, says Dimple Yadav
Carrying a placard that read "NEET hai, ki Cheat hai," SP leaders joined the march.
"The entire process is corrupt...and it is the country's youth and students who are bearing the brunt of it and suffering immense mental stress. However, the government is so rigid and callous that it refuses to heed anyone else's views. As I have mentioned before, we stand with the students," Yadav said as she joined th protest.
Protest support
Opposition leaders raise NEET issue in Parliament
Opposition leaders in Parliament also supported the students' protest.
Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue in Rajya Sabha, calling it a matter of lakhs of students' futures.
He said thousands of students were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar and accused the government of suppressing their voices.
Delhi Police, which said no permission was given for the march, resorted to a lathi charge to disperse hundreds marching from Mandi House Metro Station toward Jantar Mantar.
Security measures
Heavy police deployed at Jantar Mantar
Delhi Police deployed heavy security at Jantar Mantar, putting up multiple layers of barricades to control protesters' movement.
Clashes broke out between police and demonstrators as security personnel tried to stop them from crossing barricades.
Riot control vehicles were also seen entering the protest site early on Monday.
Mobile internet services were also suspended in parts of Central Delhi. Five metro stations, Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, and Seva Teerth, were closed over security concerns.