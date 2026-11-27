TVK claims DMK-BJP talks underway, DMK denies
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu-based Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party has claimed that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is preparing to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The claim comes in light of the upcoming delimitation bill discussions in Parliament. However, the MK Stalin-led DMK has denied these allegations. According to NDTV sources, DMK leaders are likely to meet soon to deliberate on the delimitation issue.
Bill revival
Delimitation bill to be discussed in Parliament next week
The delimitation bill, which was defeated in April for lack of a two-thirds majority, is set to return when the Lok Sabha reconvenes on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The DMK has also defended Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, which TVK cited as evidence of a political shift.
This meeting came after BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran was reported by DMK mouthpiece Murasoli.
Rejection and defense
DMK rejects allegations of moving toward BJP alliance
DMK spokesperson Syed Hafeezullah has denied allegations of the party moving toward an alliance with the BJP.
He also rejected TVK's characterization of the Murasoli report, clarifying it was a news report based on a BJP leader's allegations against ruling TVK.
The TVK's IT wing accused DMK of abandoning its ideological position, invoking former chief minister CN Annadurai's question about goats and governors: "What is the use of a beard for a goat and a Governor for a country?"
Ideological defense
DMK defends meeting with Governor
Hafeezullah defended the meeting with the Governor by explaining that under the existing system, the Governor was the authority the opposition had to approach to register complaints against the state government.
He reiterated that DMK's opposition to the Governor's role remains unchanged.
The spokesperson also stressed protecting Tamil Nadu's 7.2% share of Parliament seats during delimitation, a major concern for southern states if overall seats increase.
Political constraints
Congress exit leaves DMK with limited political options
The DMK's political options seem limited after losing the Congress as an ally in Tamil Nadu.
Backing the delimitation bill could be seen as a response to its former ally.
The party's stand on the delimitation bill will be closely watched, whether it opposes it outright or tacitly helps the BJP push it through.