The delimitation bill, which was defeated in April for lack of a two-thirds majority, is set to return when the Lok Sabha reconvenes on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The DMK has also defended Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin's meeting with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, which TVK cited as evidence of a political shift.

This meeting came after BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran was reported by DMK mouthpiece Murasoli.