'Vijay for PM 2029' push sparks backlash from DMK, Congress
What's the story
The TVK party has been pushing the "Vijay for PM in 2029" narrative after Chief Minister Joseph Vijay completed his first 100 days in office. This narrative was further bolstered by the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey, which placed Vijay as a top contender for Prime Minister. However, this has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition DMK and even its own ally, Congress.
Criticism voiced
DMK leader mocks TVK's 'Vijay for PM' narrative
DMK leader RS Bharathi mocked TVK's "Vijay for PM" narrative, saying there was "no limit to their imagination."
He questioned why Vijay was being projected as a prime ministerial candidate when Rahul Gandhi is the Congress's official face.
"If Congress workers have any self-respect, let them come out and say that they have decided Rahul Gandhi will not become the Prime Minister," Bharathi said.
Resignation threat
Congress minister threatens resignation
Congress minister Rajesh Kumar in Vijay's cabinet has also made it clear that the party is focused on making Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister after the 2029 election.
He warned that Congress ministers would resign if TVK doesn't support this decision.
Tamil Nadu Congress chief Manickam Tagore indirectly criticized the survey results with a fable about a fox conducting a fake poll among animals, concluding with "Not every number tells the truth."
Support expressed
MDMK chief Vaiko backs Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate
Meanwhile, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko has also backed Rahul Gandhi as the prime ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, saying there is clearly no alternative.
I doubt Vijay has any aspirations to be PM," Vaiko said.
The "Vijay for PM in 2029" narrative has also found support among some TVK supporters, with posters backing his bid appearing in parts of Tamil Nadu.