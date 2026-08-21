DMK MLAs reject Vijay government's car offer for legislators
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's announcement of free cars for all 234 MLAs has been rejected by the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin said all 59 DMK legislators decided against accepting the offer, citing concerns over the state's mounting debt. "Since the TVK government has been saying from day one after assuming power that the government is in debt, all 59 DMK MLAs have decided not to avail this offer," he said.
Spending debate
'TVK against freebies'
Stalin also questioned the ruling party's ideology of opposing freebies while the government is in debt.
He said, "TVK said they were against freebies and kept saying the government is in debt; hence, we decided not to accept the offer to reduce the government's debt burden."
DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai also criticized the proposal, calling it a luxury that wasn't a priority for public spending.
Defense stance
Minister defends move
In response to the DMK's rejection, Minister Adhav Arjuna defended the move.
He said that many MLAs from smaller parties are in poor financial condition and need cars to fulfill their duties.
"Many of our MLAs really don't have a house and car... When we make an announcement, it will be common to all," he said.
Governance rationale
Vijay's announcement
Chief Minister Vijay had announced the provision of government cars to ensure transparent and corruption-free governance.
He justified the expense by saying MLAs need to travel frequently to address people's problems.
The announcement also included a monthly allowance of ₹75,000 for expenses related to driver, fuel, and maintenance of these vehicles.