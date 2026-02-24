DMK leader's son rams car into family, killing 1 

An assistant labor inspector was killed after a 20-year-old son of a DMK leader allegedly rammed his car into him and his family over a parking dispute in Hosur, Tamil Nadu , on Sunday night. The deceased K Sivamoorthy (54) lived in Annai Arvind Nagar and was employed in Hosur. The incident began when Aditya, the youth driver from the Kumbarappettai area of Hosur, honked repeatedly at two-wheelers parked outside Sivamoorthy's house for obstructing the way.

Dispute escalation What was the parking dispute all about? Sivamoorthy, his son Kirubakaran (35), daughter-in-law Amsaveni, and their six-month-old grandchild came out of the house to address the situation. An argument ensued between Aditya and Sivamoorthy's family over the parking issue. The dispute escalated when Aditya allegedly picked up a stick and attempted to attack them. In this confrontation, he then drove his car into Sivamoorthy's family members.

Medical assistance Neighbors rushed to their aid Sivamoorthy, Kirubakaran, and Amsaveni suffered severe injuries in the incident, while the infant escaped with minor injuries. Neighbors rushed to their aid and took them to Hosur Government Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, Sivamoorthy succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. After the incident, Hosur police launched an investigation and arrested Aditya along with his friends S Rithik Kumar (20) and S Harish (19), who were in the car at the time of the incident.

Advertisement

Son 'They were intoxicated' Recalling what happened, the deceased's son said, "Our two-wheeler was parked outside our residence. They came and honked. When we tried to move our vehicle, they hit and damaged our two-wheeler. Our neighbors and I questioned their behavior." "They were intoxicated. They brought a stick and tried to beat us up." "My father was speaking to them patiently. All of a sudden, one of them rammed the car into us. My father died after the car hit him," he said.

Advertisement