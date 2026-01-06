DMK's 32-seat offer pushes Congress to consider TVK tie-up 

The Congress party is reportedly pushing for a "power-sharing" agreement ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. India Today, citing sources, reported that the party has internally targeted 40 seats, a number it sees as key to maintaining relevance in the next Assembly. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), however, is willing to offer 32 seats, prompting the Congress to revise its demand to 38 seats.

Alliance strategy Congress demands government share, TVK's support The Tamil Nadu Congress is also trying to convince Rahul Gandhi about a possible alliance with Vijay's Thalapathy Vijay Katchi (TVK). Congress MP Manickam Tagore emphasized that the party wants not just seats but also a share in government if the coalition wins. His remarks came after TVK called the Congress a "natural ally," hinting at changing political dynamics in Tamil Nadu.

Alliance dynamics TVK's stance on potential alliance with Congress "The Congress and TVK are natural allies in terms of secularism and their stand against communalism. In that sense, we have always been natural partners. Rahul Gandhi and our leader are also friends," TVK spokesperson Felix Gerald said. However, he warned that internal interests within the Tamil Nadu Congress leadership could delay talks. "The personal interests, possibly business or financial interests, of the current Tamil Nadu Congress committee leadership may be preventing them from initiating dialogue with TVK," he said.