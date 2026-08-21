Tamil Nadu assembly debates delimitation, 'freeze' term not used

Minister Adhav Arjuna defended the government's position, saying there was no change on delimitation.

He accused the DMK of changing its stance over time, implying that asking for "fair delimitation" would betray Tamil Nadu.

"If they ask only for fair delimitation, it would be a betrayal to Tamil Nadu," he said.

The minister also reiterated that the state's 7.18% representation in Parliamentary seats should be maintained amid talks of a 50% increase across all states.