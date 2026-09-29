After Akhilesh, DMK to skip INDIA bloc meeting on SIR
What's the story
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has announced its decision to skip the upcoming meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on September 30. The party said it no longer considered part of the opposition alliance after the Congress extended support to Vijay's TVK following state assembly elections. While the party was skipping the meeting, DMK leader TKS Elangovan maintained that the parties are ideologically aligned against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Criticism voiced
Elangovan slams Congress for backing TVK
Elangovan slammed Congress for backing TVK, saying it was done for "the sake of two ministerial berths."
He asked how DMK could support a party that isn't in their alliance.
Notably, DMK had also skipped an earlier INDIA bloc meeting in June. However, it later signed a letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other election-related matters.
Absence explained
Akhilesh Yadav to miss upcoming meeting due to farmers' conference
The meeting is being held to discuss the SIR process in the light of recent reports of differences within the Election Commission.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also miss the upcoming meeting due to a state-level farmers' conference in Lucknow
Elangovan blamed Congress for Yadav's absence, reiterating his criticism of their support for TVK.
However, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Yadav had prior commitments related to Rajya Sabha election nominations.
Political commentary
TVK has distanced itself from SIR row
TVK has distanced itself from the demand for the arrest and prosecution of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, as well as his resignation, over the "vote chori" charge.
"The ouster of...CEC is no solution. Removing an individual will not bring about any change. The TVK will never fall prey to diversionary tactics," senior TVK leader and Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan said.
He, however, maintained that TVK president Vijay had clarified the party's opposition to the SIR.
Minister
'TVK is against SIR but doesn't mean....'
"The party's position is against SIR and any action that affects the voters' list. But that does not mean we question the election results or endorse demands for fresh elections in Tamil Nadu. In fact, we had used SIR to campaign against the DMK, saying they had been winning with fake votes in Chennai. So, we are cautious in toeing the opposition's line," a TVK minister told TNIE.