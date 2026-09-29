After Akhilesh, DMK to skip INDIA bloc meeting on SIR 

Elangovan slammed Congress for backing TVK, saying it was done for "the sake of two ministerial berths."

He asked how DMK could support a party that isn't in their alliance.

Notably, DMK had also skipped an earlier INDIA bloc meeting in June. However, it later signed a letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other election-related matters.