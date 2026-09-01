Doctor attackers don't deserve bail: SC raps Sena corporator 

The Supreme Court bench said, "These kinds of people don't deserve it(bail). They don't have respect for the medical fraternity. Imagine the trauma when a mob attacks. You go inside a hospital and hit any random person?"

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Mhatre, challenged the stringent bail conditions imposed by the Bombay High Court.

However, the court indicated its inclination to uphold the Bombay High Court's first order staying the bail granted by the trial court.