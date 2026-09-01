Doctor attackers don't deserve bail: SC raps Sena corporator
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down hard on Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Sukrya Mhatre over the attack on doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital in Kalyan in July. The court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta, and Justice AG Masih, was hearing Mhatre's plea against bail conditions set by the Bombay High Court. The bench said that people who attack medical professionals do not deserve bail.
Bail conditions
SC indicated to uphold HC's order staying bail
The Supreme Court bench said, "These kinds of people don't deserve it(bail). They don't have respect for the medical fraternity. Imagine the trauma when a mob attacks. You go inside a hospital and hit any random person?"
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Mhatre, challenged the stringent bail conditions imposed by the Bombay High Court.
However, the court indicated its inclination to uphold the Bombay High Court's first order staying the bail granted by the trial court.
Court
High court was 'very justified' in taking suo motu cognizance
Justice Nath observed that the high court was "very justified" in taking suo motu cognizance of the incident.
When Rohatgi submitted that Mhatre had "no personal animosity" toward the doctors, the court noted that the video had already gone viral.
The Sena corporator has approached the top court challenging two orders passed by the Bombay High Court in suo motu proceedings arising from the assault of doctors. The Special Leave Petition challenges the orders dated July 18 and August 7.
Case background
FIR filed against Mhatre
The incident in question took place on July 6, when a nine-month pregnant woman was allegedly kept waiting at Shastri Nagar General Hospital.
Mhatre claims he reached the hospital after repeated calls from the woman's family, leading to an altercation with hospital staff.
An FIR was filed against Mhatre on July 7. He was granted bail by a Kalyan magistrate on July 14 but had to surrender after the Bombay High Court stayed his bail on July 18.
Bail stay
Bombay High Court granted bail to Mhatre
The Bombay High Court later granted Mhatre bail on August 7 but imposed conditions such as residing at a resort in Goa and reporting to Anjuna Police Station thrice weekly.
The court also directed a fast-track trial and forensic examination.
Mhatre's petition challenges these stringent bail conditions.
The Supreme Court is now set to hear the matter again on Monday.