'I'm with you': PM Modi meets rebel TMC, Sena MPs
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a breakfast meeting with newly elected National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Friday. The meeting was held amid the ongoing disruptions in Parliament. About 45 MPs attended the meeting, including rebel Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) and National Citizens Party of India (NCPI) members, whom he assured of his support. "The NDA is a family. We are with the constituent parties. Every individual will be respected and given a chance," he said, as per NDTV.
Historical significance
PM urges MPs to study Parliament's history
During the meeting, PM Modi also urged MPs to study and understand the history of Parliament.
He said there is a wealth of historical material in Parliament that can be used for debate preparation.
He also asked them to work for their states' development, saying, "The country will progress only when states progress."
He urged them to use their power for development projects in their constituencies and contact the Prime Minister's Office directly for assistance with local development work.
Support assured
'Don't say anything trashy on TV'
PM Modi also advised the parliamentarians not to "carry the anxiety from inside the House to outside" and urged them to avoid getting caught up in the "web of Lutyens' Delhi."
He stressed the importance of maintaining dignity while speaking on television, saying, "No one should say anything trashy on TV."
He also encouraged MPs to use social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X to connect with the youth and spread awareness about government welfare work.
Lawmaker engagement
PM's outreach to lawmakers during monsoon session
The breakfast meeting was part of PM Modi's ongoing outreach to lawmakers during the Monsoon Session.
The day before, he had hosted a dinner interaction with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs at his official residence.
This informal gathering was aimed at exchanging views on governance and parliamentary affairs while reinforcing coordination within the party.
Jagdish Basunia, a leader of the NCPI, which recently joined the NDA, called his meeting with PM Modi a "great interaction."