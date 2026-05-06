ECI issues notifications for new assemblies in 5 poll-held states 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notifications for the formation of new legislative assemblies in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala , Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The notifications were sent to the Governors and Lieutenant Governors of these states and union territories after the completion of their respective electoral processes.

Election completion End of election cycle, says ECI A senior official from the ECI confirmed that the issuance of these notifications marks the end of the election cycle and paves the way for government formation. The official said, "With this, the process of constituting the new assemblies is complete from the commission's end." The official also emphasized that the ECI ensured compliance with all norms during the assembly elections. He said, "The entire exercise, from polling to counting, was carried out in a free, fair and transparent manner."

Election integrity Mamata refuses to resign The notification was issued as Mamata Banerjee refused to resign as Chief Minister, claiming that the West Bengal election results did not reflect the people's mandate and were the result of a conspiracy. The TMC chief also said that her party was not running against the BJP, but against the Election Commission, which she claimed was working "for the BJP." "There is no question of my resignation. I will not go to Raj Bhavan. We did not lose," she said.

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