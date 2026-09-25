ECI postpones youth outreach programs amid internal rift
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has indefinitely postponed two youth outreach programs in Uttar Pradesh, The Indian Express reported. The programs were scheduled to be held in Meerut on Thursday and Varanasi on September 28. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar was slated to address these events. The decision comes amid internal disagreements within the ECI over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Program details
Postponement of events
The postponed programs were part of the ECI's efforts to promote electoral literacy among school and college students through Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs).
The Meerut event was a regional conference on ELCs, while the Varanasi program was meant for direct youth interaction.
An EC official was quoted as saying that date adjustments are common due to factors like venue availability and schedules of higher authorities.
Internal discord
Postponement comes amid rift in ECI
The decision to postpone these conferences was taken on September 21, the official added.
This comes after reports of a rift in the ECI over SIR and two Election Commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, writing to the Cabinet Secretary about an EC officer's conduct.
The postponement also comes after Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called for CEC Kumar's resignation on Thursday.
Resignation demand
Youth pressure group demands Kumar's resignation
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party, a youth pressure group, has also demanded CEC Kumar's resignation. They threatened to launch a protest on October 2 if he didn't resign within 48 hours.
The ELCs are aimed at students from Class IX-XII and college students aged 18-21, with activities focused on voter awareness.