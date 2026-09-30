ECI reverts Form 6 to original format amid row
What's the story
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has removed a controversial declaration from the online version of Form 6 on its ECINET application portal in states where the SIR has concluded. The declaration, which was added between Sections J and K, asked applicants if they or their parents/grandparents were part of the last SIR and required details like booth and serial number.
Decision reversal
Amendment can only be made by Union Law Ministry
An examination of Form 6 on voters.eci.gov.in on Wednesday showed that the declaration form was only available for the 13 states where the SIR is ongoing.
The declaration was removed after Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised concerns, arguing that such amendments can only be made by the Union Law Ministry under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.
Form inconsistency
Discrepancy raised questions about legality
The Indian Express had reported on July 12 that the online version of Form 6 on ECINET had the new declaration, while the downloadable version did not. This discrepancy raised questions about its legality.
Under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, only the Central government can amend the voter enrollment, deletion and correction forms.
Meeting
Declaration would be used only during SIR period
At a full Commission meeting on Saturday, the ECI resolved that the declaration would be used only during the SIR period, not after the exercise was concluded or before it started.
This means that new voters applying using Form 6 in states where SIR has been completed will no longer be required to map themselves or their parents to the previous SIR electoral roll.