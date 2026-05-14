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Home / News / Politics News / ECI announces schedule for Phase 3 of SIR 
ECI announces schedule for Phase 3 of SIR 
The exercise will be conducted in a phased manner

ECI announces schedule for Phase 3 of SIR 

By Chanshimla Varah
May 14, 2026
03:43 pm
What's the story

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls in 16 states and three Union Territories. The exercise will cover over 36 crore electors and will be conducted in a phased manner. The ECI said that the revision will cover all states and UTs under Phase-III except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Coordination

ECI to use field machinery for census

The ECI has planned the exercise in coordination with the house listing component of the Census. This is to ensure optimal use of field machinery. The poll body has deployed over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for house-to-house verification, which will be supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during this phase.

Participation

ECI urges political parties to appoint BLAs

The ECI has stressed that the exercise is participatory and involves all stakeholders, including electors, political parties, and election officials. It has also urged political parties to appoint BLAs for each polling booth to ensure full participation and transparency in the process. "ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth...so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties," it said.

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Past progress

Previous 2 phases covered over 59 crore electors

In the previous two phases of SIR, more than 59 crore electors were covered. This was done with the help of over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has urged all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of SIR and fill their Enumeration Forms. "I appeal to all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and fill their Enumeration Forms," he added.

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State-wise schedule

Final publication date for DNH and Daman

For Odisha, Mizoram, Sikkim and Manipur, the qualifying date is July 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be from May 20-29, house-to-house verification from May 30-June 28 and final publication on September 6. For Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (DNH & DD), the preparation phase is May 25-June 3 with final publication on September 11.

State-wise schedule

Final publication date for other states

For Uttarakhand, the preparation phase is May 29-June 7 with final publication on September 15. For Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh, the preparation phase is June 5-14 with final publication on September 22. For Telangana and Punjab, the final publication date is October 1. For Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the final publication date is October 7.

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