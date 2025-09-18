After Bihar, ECI begins voter list revision process in Delhi 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has started preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi . The exercise is part of the ECI's constitutional mandate to maintain accurate and inclusive voter lists. The exact dates for this revision will be announced soon. The Chief Electoral Officer's office in Delhi has said that voters whose names are missing from the 2002 voter list will have to provide identity proof while submitting their enumeration form.

Verification process Voters whose names missing from 2002 list "General public is hereby informed that the Commission has decided to begin the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the entire country for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect integrity of electoral rolls," a statement read. The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office has uploaded the 2002 voter list online. This will help voters check if their names or their parents' names are on the earlier list.

Voter assistance Check if your name on earlier voter list "Those whose names appear on the voter lists of 2002 and 2025 shall have to submit only Enumeration Forms along with extract of voter list of 2002," the statement added. If a voter's name is missing from the 2002 list but their parents are listed, they must present identity proof in addition to the enumeration form and the extract of their parents from the 2002 list.

Revision efforts BLOs appointed for house-to-house visits Booth-level officers (BLOs) have been appointed for house-to-house visits during the SIR process. All concerned officers, including district election officers and electoral registration officers, have undergone training for this exercise. Before Delhi, Bihar carried out the exercise, which was the first such process there since 2003. The Bihar SIR exercise had sparked political controversy over the alleged removal of legitimate voters from rolls without proper verification.